Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 17, 2020

Lockdown

Now that we know what the governor won’t do to help stem the COVID onslaught in Mississippi, is there anything that he will do?

COVID control

To “Audacity,” with all the people telling the governor and the president to do something about COVID-19, I have yet to hear or see one suggestion or idea other than what is being done now. Would you have people arrested who don’t wear a mask? By the way, if Mississippians were not one of the highest ranked states in obesity perhaps our COVID rates would not be so high.

No masks, no local shopping

Looks like I’ll be doing all of my Christmas shopping online this year. Normally this is the time I start hitting the stores, but Mississippi has no mask mandate, so I would rather be safe than sorry. I’ll bet I’m not the only one.

Thank you

I was at the Ron Meyers Christmas fair at the Coliseum, standing in line to buy some honey in the bear jars with pecans. I asked for two, and the man selling them told me he had sold all the remaining jars to the two ladies ahead of me. I thanked him and was walking away when the ladies gave me two of their jars. I wanted to pay them but they refused and thanked me for my service in the Marines. God Bless these ladies and their generosity.

Hancock, stay safe

I was alarmed to see thousands in Bay St. Louis Second Saturday and no masks. Hancock County has had a low count of infections, but we should watch for it to grow in the next weeks.

Polling sites not immune

A story on 4A of Monday’s paper seems to express surprise that poll workers contracted the novel coronavirus. I vote at City Hall in Diamondhead. Not all poll workers wore masks Nov. 3, and they allowed some voters to enter without masks.

Your own fault

I see parents who only care about COVID-19 when it hits their family. Their children were exposed at school, on vacation, at a restaurant, playing sports and at church. When their kids get it, they get it, and pass it to others. A T-ball game is a frivolous activity. Be more responsible.

