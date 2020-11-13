Sound Off
Sound Off for Nov. 16, 2020
Cheated again
So, if President Trump is going to run again in 2024, how is he going to stop the Democrats from cheating again, seeing as he doesn’t know how they are cheating now.
Blinders on
To “Name Calling Doesn’t Help,” Trump has been attacked and called names endlessly since the day he was elected. He doesn’t have a turn-the-other-cheek personality. When attacked or denigrated, he comes back with both barrels blasting. I can show you several interviews/clips where he condemned white supremacy. Probably never showed them on the channels you watch. Blinders limit a lot of what you get to see.
Rounded the corner
The U.S. has set a new record for virus spread and deaths. Meanwhile the president stated over and over that we have turned the corner. Just one of the more than 2,000 lies he has told his supporters. Perhaps the corner he referenced is dead man’s curve.
Can’t win?
To “Evidence,” there’s plenty of evidence of voter fraud, if you would open your eyes and see it. Ballot harvesting, dead people voting, computer “glitches.” Why don’t you admit that Democrats cheated on this election, because they can’t win any other way?
Lock them up
After listening to Mike Pompeo and seeing the actions that Trump took at the Pentagon, I have come to the conclusion that the Trump/Pence administration is attempting a coup d’etat. Lock them up.
2 months left
Instead of Trump taking the next two months to do great things to save people’s lives, he is choosing to act like a child who lost a game. COVID-19 is no game, Mr. President. Step aside and let Biden handle things. Obviously, you couldn’t handle it, and the people voted you out.
True Trumpsters
The establishment Republicans conducted a coup on President Donald Trump! How did all the establishment Republicans return to office, and President Trump did not? Don’t be fooled, stand up for President Trump. We shall return!
