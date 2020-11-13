Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 14, 2020

Debris pickup

I spent yesterday in Gulfport. Today while driving to work, I realized how thankful I am to live in Biloxi. Why? Because in Gulfport yesterday on every street I drove between piles and piles of debris, but driving to work in Biloxi today I saw very little debris on the side of the road. Big trucks picked up in our neighborhood last week. Where are the big pick up trucks in Gulfport?

Great job, Ocean Springs

You got it right. There were trucks cleaning up debris when it was safe immediately after storm passed.

Respect

I wanted to say I hope the media gives the Biden administration more respect than they gave the Trump administration but than I realized it would be impossible to give less.

Virus still here

Remember how President Trump said all the noise about COVID-19 would go away after Nov. 3 because it was just an effort by liberals to hurt his election chances? Well it’s long past Nov. 3, and there’s more talk than ever about COVID because it is resurging worse than ever. Either he was wrong again or he was cynically saying what he knew was false but thought would help him.

Coast vet story

In Thursday’s newspaper, Lukas Flippo’s story of Brett Fletcher was very insightful to what life can be like for a veteran after serving in the military.

Listening yet?

COVID-19 is spiking all over the country. ICU beads are full and more people are dying. How is your freedom working for you now? We are all free to catch it and die, because you are not getting flown to Walter Reed and treated.

Laissez-faire

Reeves doesn’t want to expand voting options. He doesn’t want to impose/enforce mask mandates. He won’t participate in a lockdown. Laissez-faire leadership is an oxymoron. Especially in a pandemic.

