Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 15, 2020

Bright future

The interview and photos of the Coast veteran in Thursday’s paper by Lukas Flippo were excellent. While reading the interview I felt like I was there with him. Lukas had a bright future as both a photographer and a writer. Also, a huge thank you to the veteran for serving our country.

Audacity

COVID-19 has now spread to the household of Gov. Reeves, and he has the audacity to ask for our prayers. I do pray for his daughter, and everyone else with COVID, but with the added request that the governor please give us a universal mask mandate and regulations to control this infection. At almost 4.5%, Mississippi has the sixth highest rate of infection in the country, and there is no end in sight. Stop waiting for a magical cure or vaccine and do something now. Be strong and fight this thing, Gov. Reeves!

No wonder

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I was reading the online article about Rep. Wallace saying Mississippi should secede just because Joe Biden is president-elect. Interesting that just below that was a link to a story about the states where people don’t want to live anymore. Mississippi is number 18. No wonder people don’t want to live here with people like that in the Legislature.

Investigation

Hope Congress fully investigates the complaint about Steven Palazzo and he winds up like disgraced Duncan Hunter. Palazzo is out of touch and out of sight except during election season.

Nonsense

If you hate truth feel free to spout your conspiracy theories and other nonsense on the Parler app.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Just concede already

Donald Trump and the GOP are making a mockery of this country and our democracy. World leaders have called to congratulate President-elect Biden. The world celebrated with most of us when Biden won. There is no voter fraud, if there were the lawsuits Trump filed would not be dismissed as rapidly as they are.

Evidence

You want us to accept that we lost? How? Like you liberals have done these past four years by rioting and looting and burning?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com