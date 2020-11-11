Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 13, 2020

Counter proposal

I read your proposal in Wednesday's Sun Herald to have Stacey Abrams return to Mississippi to help us to be more like Georgia. I propose a counter offer. We, instead, will send Mike Espy to Georgia where he would fit right in. A win/win outcome.

Made me laugh

MS Rep. Price Wallace tweeted that we should “succeed” from the rest of the country. Since we get more funds from the government than we pay in taxes, how will this work? What about the federal military bases and the VA? Not to mention disaster aid. We’d be a third world country.

Increasing numbers

What is wrong with our governor? Look how high the COVID-19 cases are going in Hancock County. Does he not realize that the majority of people at the bars and restaurants on the beach front are from Harrison and Louisiana? Come on. Institute a mask mandate and actually enforce it!

Karma

I agree with “Unity,” seems like it only goes one way. Just remember what they say about karma.

It’s time

For the one who said Trump never got any unity, well Obama never did as well the entire eight years he was in office. That is why folks are calling for it now because it s time to put aside all these petty differences and work together instead of driving the division of this country further apart.

Name calling doesn’t help

I see people are still saying, where was the unity for Trump? No unity came with Trump because he constantly called Democrats names, said Democratic governors were losers, and refused to condemn acts of violence as long as they supported him. He would not condemn white supremacy and never tried to create unity. He never once talked about America as a country — only to his supporters saying the liberals are trying to steal your country. We call for unity now because Biden isn’t referring to Republicans as the fascist right.

Evidence

To all Republicans alleging voter fraud: if you cannot provide evidence to support your claims, then be quiet and accept you lost.

