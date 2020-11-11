Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 12, 2020

COVID-19 numbers rising

I hope the governor knows that the reason the COVID-19 numbers have continued to go up are because people have ignored his half-hearted Mask mandate. Festivals, Political rallies, CTC and even restaurants have shown very few people with mask. He needs to get serious.

Masks

How disappointing it was to see the front page of the Sun Herald with the crowd at the Anderson Festival. I saw two people with masks on! I thought they were mandatory in Jackson County. You dropped the ball, Ocean Springs.

Coronavirus dilemma

How can we get control over the COVID-19 virus? The state health department does not provide timely information. The positivity rate is not reported on a routine basis. Dr. Dobbs reported that the test numbers are people tested. John Hopkins Coronavirus Project reports they are specimens. Local officials do not support the governor’s mask mandate. The festival in Ocean Springs last weekend is the latest demonstration. People don’t care until it is them testing positive. Keep yourself safe; no one else is trying to.

Tax collector

Please Sun Herald quit trying to drum up votes for Connie Rocko, just like other supervisors of Harrison County who jump ship for higher pay! Sharon Barnett is the qualified candidate, Ms. Rocko has never spent a day in the Tax Collector’s office. This will change with Ms. Barnett.

Road signs

A recent electronic road sign like those which give weather, road conditions etc. had the following message: Tuesday, Nov. 3rd is Election Day. Fasten your seat belts. Do I hear an amen?

Roundabouts

As I am traveling around the Coast since Zeta and traffic lights are out and still out. I see the need for roundabouts where traffic can keep flowing. At what would be a four-way stop this morning, I saw where people seem to have no clue how to use them. Came close to being hit. Roundabouts have no traffic lights to maintain, just yield signs.

