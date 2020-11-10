Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 11, 2020

Debris pickup

A plan or schedule for debris pickup for Biloxi and unincorporated Harrison County was mentioned in the news. What about a plan for Gulfport?

Editor’s note: City of Gulfport has said residential debris pickup will start Nov. 16.

Cone of uncertainty

Finally figured out what the “cone of uncertainty” is. It’s The Weather Channel. Just stay prepared.

DeBuys and Pass

How long is it going to be before this traffic light is repaired? This is one of the busiest intersections on Pass Road and yet we have been having to use it as a four-way stop for longer than any of the other busy intersections on Pass Road. Pass has two lanes and a turning lane on each side. Debuys has a regular lane and a turning lane. We have to sit in traffic so long for each one to take their turn and then there’s of course the ones that think stopping doesn’t apply to them. Most of us are just getting off of work, and it’s ridiculous for us to have to wait backed up so far in order to just make it home.

No masks

I saw the front-page photo of the Peter Anderson festival in Ocean Springs this weekend, and noticed that no person in that photo was wearing a mask. And our virus rates are rising fast on the Gulf Coast and the lack of discipline is obvious and contributing to this bad situation.

OS mayor

The Ocean Springs mayor should be be fired and held accountable for allowing the festival in Ocean Springs to still occur under the current mandate. And the people there not wearing masks should be forced to help take care of COVID-19 patients in the hospitals who are sick. Because of your stupidity, you’re going to get people sick. Will you pay my hospital bill if you give it to me?

Stacey Abrams

I wish Stacey Abrams would return home to Mississippi and help get our state brought into modern times like she has done in Georgia.

Unity?

Democrats are crying for unity now — where was the unity for President Trump? Does unity work for half of this country?

