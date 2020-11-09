Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 10, 2020

Professionalism

On behalf of the Gilly family, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to local police departments, including Pascagoula, Gautier, Ocean Springs and Biloxi, for their gracious professionalism demonstrated to the funeral procession of our mother as she was escorted to the Biloxi National Cemetery. At each intersection, you bowed your heads in respect as mom’s hearse passed by. May God richly bless each of you for all that you do for our communities.

Mask neglect

I’m seriously confused! While shopping today in a local grocery, several unmasked uniformed firefighters were grocery shopping! Lord behold, at the check out line, a uniformed deputy was checking out with no mask! Is the governor’s mask mandate for Harrison County in effect?

Vietnamese community

Your story in last Sunday’s paper concerning the Vietnamese community was excellent. How tragic that the younger generation will not listen to the parents and grandparents who survived and escaped the Communist take over of their country. Too bad they refuse to see signs of what is coming.

Think for themselves

What makes our country so great is the right of all citizens to think for themselves and form their own opinions. One of the reasons our country is so divided is we still have people like “totally embarrassed” who selfishly feel that everyone should think and feel as they do.

Seriously?

So the Harrison County supervisors insisted the Board didn’t want Ms. Barnett to run for tax collector because it was an unfair advantage to others who might be interested. They said they wanted a tax collector with zero experience, rather than one with 18 years experience, and nobody objected. Who does business like that?

Time for unity

I feel I must reply to the Sound Off about the Marine Corp having to learn to play a song other than “Hail to Chief.” What this country needs now, after four years of Trump is unity. We must work on working together; I only hope it is not late. Comments like yours are a problem. Let’s work together!

