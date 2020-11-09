Sound Off for Nov. 9, 2020

Election options

The Mississippi governor saying he will veto early voting or mail-in voting is a prime example of why Mississippi is so backward. These two options make voting so much easier. We have both options in Illinois, and it sure was handy. No ballot counting problems either.

Some questions

I consider myself a “logical” conservative health care professional. I was surprised by Gov. Tate Reeves’ negative comments about mail-in voting. Mississippi’s COVID numbers are rising and in-person voting has health risks. What is the “chaos” associated with mail-in voting? Does the chaos come from our election officials that count the votes? If so, let’s get rid of them. Our state is dead last in so many things, let’s not allow voting to be one of them. Republicans are just as capable as Democrats to mail-in their vote. We should be able to exercise our right to vote without jeopardizing our health. States with mail-in voting have a much higher percentage of votes cast. What are you afraid of, Tate?

No shame

Not going to name names, but no one who steals from the government/people should be thanked on large billboards for repaying the money they stole. Are you kidding me? And taking advantage of your parents? Some people have no shame and clearly no understanding of right and wrong. Guess what, the rules apply to you too.

Sign of old age

If you can remember when an overwhelming percentage of journalists prized their objectivity, then you are over the hill.

The gatekeepers

Enemy of the people? The freedom of the press under our Constitution gives them the power to deliver to the American people truth, not their biased opinions. When did this change? Today the media decides that certain news stories need to be censored to protect us. They have become gatekeepers instead of journalists. And social media is the worst.

Timing matters

Remember when we all mailed in our bills? We mailed them early enough that they would get there by the due date. Why can’t mail in votes be treated the same? It shouldn’t be that hard to make sure your ballot gets there by midnight Election Day.

The mayor

I see a Kentucky town has elected a dog as its mayor. Probably a lot smarter, more honest and more loyal than the average politician.

What gives?

All that kissing up to Trump by our legislative officials and Trump has not issued a federal assistance declaration for us. Has he even made a statement or offered any words of encouragement?

