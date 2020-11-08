Sound Off for Nov. 8, 2020

Thank you

Big kudos to the five trucks that came down Latimer Road Saturday morning. Did not take but about two and a half hours to restore power and I was able to have a hot lunch. You have our thanks. Coast Electric needs a big write-up for their know-how.

Extend the boardwalk

It has been over 15 years since Hurricane Katrina. In the aftermath of that storm, a magnificent boardwalk was built from Jones Park through Biloxi, along with some small sections to the west. In the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, the wide boardwalk should be extended from Jones Park to at least the Pass Harbor in order to allow more citizens to enjoy our beautiful beaches.

Feeling embarrassed

For those citizens who are not embarrassed about President Trump’s behavior, let me take that for you. I am embarrassed for you.

Show of hands

A show of hands from anyone who can still stand to watch the biased national TV news for more than 2 minutes? I thought so.

Divided country

No matter the outcome, a great ideological divide in our country will continue as long as the left demands we think like them.

An answer?

It seems clear to me why the majority of absentee and mail-in ballots are for Joe Biden. You must trust the system to vote this way. And the opposing party has opening touted their distrust.

Don’t blame Pelosi

Ron Williams’ recent letter to the editor said that Nancy Pelosi and President Trump should send out checks to relieve Covid misery, as though the hold up is their fault. The problem isn’t Pelosi, head of the House of Representatives. She told Mitch McConnell, head of the Senate, she wanted a $3 trillion relief plan. McConnell said no, $1 trillion. Pelosi said OK, let’s compromise at $2 trillion. McConnell said no, and that’s why the process is frozen. Don’t blame Trump or Pelosi.

Design question

Why do we think a building on stilts will stop wind or high waters? Why not build houses with cement blocks? Not as pretty, but smarter. Ask the builders in the Caribbeans.

Appreciate you

A heartfelt thank you to all those who served us during the destructive visit from Hurricane Zeta, from police, medical, fire, local TV and radio and Coast Electric for the unexpected quick power restoration. You are all appreciated.

