Sound Off for Nov. 7, 2020

Investigation needed?

An ethics investigation should be initiated to look in the tax collector’s race. There is no question the Board of Supervisors president and county administrator are using their position to intimidate the lead candidate. Harrison County should be above this.

Respect lost

This is in reference to reporter Anita Lee’s article concerning the Harrison County Tax Collector’s race. Connie Rockco wanted an easy path to be the tax collector. I always respected Ms. Rockco, but this takes the cake. She enlists her fellow supervisors and administrators to bully her opponent. Wish I could take my vote back.

Keep it low

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Let’s all try to do our best to make less than $400,000 a year so as our taxes won’t increase.

Ownership structure

For those of you who are unaware, Fox News is owned by the Disney Co. They also own ABC, ESPN and many other left-leaning networks. This explains their decision desks.

Game over?

What? Dixie Beer succumbs to political correctness and changes its name? Not good. You can stick a fork in the new company.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

A disgrace

The majority of absentee ballots were cast before Nov. 3. How can you not count votes cast first? This is a disgrace and proof that President Trump needs to go back to where he came from.

Another view

If you believe there has not been a concentrated effort to get Trump out of office by any means necessary, please see me. I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

A new song?

With the expectation that Joe Biden will be the next president, will the U.S. Marine Corps Band have to learn “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” instead of “Hail To The Chief?”

Second term

We know that if it weren’t for COVID-19 that President Trump would win his second term. One must wonder why China would infect the world? The Bidens cashed in and the media covered for them. Really.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com