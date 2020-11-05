Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 6, 2020

Fire and smoke

To “Yard fires” and their daily increasing “burn piles.” My wife and I are upper and mid-70s. We spent many/hours/days piling limbs, branches, etc. at the curb. We raked leaves and small pieces, put the in bags and to the curb. They are busy, but they will pick them up. Burn ban is a burn ban. Also when our power was out for days, we had widows open, people burning in the area forced us to close windows, in a few hours the house got hot.

Hurricane 101

Whatever is in your yard becomes yours to dispose of. Should you find something that clearly is someone’s and important, you would return it with a kindly knock on the door? Right? Or should you toss shingles over the fence?

Crass

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cindy Hyde-Smith’s crass comments following the election are more proof that Republicans have no actual agenda or policy other than “owning the libs.” No wonder Republican-led Mississippi continues to be at or near the bottom in everything.

Stop the stupid

Mississippians voted the same way they have always voted. How else can they keep their last place records.

Three pandemics

Our great nation is in the midst of three pandemics. The current COVID-19 whose current reign does not appear to be over. The second pandemic is called Roe vs Wade whose death toll is quadruple the Covid-19 rate. The third us called sin. The only cure for it is our Lord Jesus Christ.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Tax collector

How unfortunate that the president of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors along with her underling are resorting to intimidation to win the tax collector race. Doesn't take a genius to know Ms Rocko just wants to increase her retirement and has little interest in improving the office.

Highest taxes

Mayor Bass is promoting a casino to come to Long Beach and mentioned how much revenue it will generate. He specifically mentioned how much it will help the schools, but what about giving the citizens a tax break since we pay the highest taxes on the Coast. The “friendly” city administration is not so friendly to its own residents as far as taxes go.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com