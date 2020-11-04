Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 5, 2020

Driving 101

1. It’s Right on Red only after coming to a complete Stop 2. The wide white line at traffic lights and four-way stop signs is where one’s front bumper should be, not your back bumper. 3. Turn off your fog lights in the absence of fog. In combination with your normal head light, they are as blinding to on coming traffic as bright lights. Observe these rules and everyone’s drive will be safer and less hectic.

Thanks!

Thanks to Sound Off for posting both the pro and con comments about Mike Espy. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s easy victory was a clear signal that Mississippi does not want a man with his inglorious past as a state senator. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Why?

Why in the hell is all stop lights in South Mississippi working, even those that are barely attached, but the ones in front of the casinos in downtown Biloxi aren’t? Come on Fofo do something!

Old Town

After reading all the Sound Offs praising Mississippi Power, I felt like I needed to share this. We live on Main St. in the Bay. Entire Old Town area lost power. On Sunday, only three houses were without power. Our 87-year-old neighbor drove around and found a power truck. After a little persuasion he followed her home. Took him less than 5 minutes to get power on!

Yard fires

I do understand the local county fire chief concerns about local yard leaves/brush fires. However, the chief does not realize that every day these “burn piles” enlarge daily. If it’s a matter of “keeping us safe” or cancel “orderly property clean up,” not so, only delayed!

Election 2020

So proud of Mississippi citizens on Election Day. In spite of liberal money and disinformation pouring in to our state, we stood in line for hours to vote for Donald Trump and Cindy Hyde-Smith.

It’s clear

John Calvin said, “The sun is no less bright because blind men do not perceive its light.” Though he was speaking theologically, the wisdom is true. Just because people are unable or unwilling to see the truth doesn’t mean something isn’t true or didn’t happen.

