Sound Off for Nov. 4, 2020
Kindness at the poll
Thank you to the amazing gentleman who was kind enough to allow my 93-year-old father (who is a veteran) to go in front of him in line at the poll to vote. The gentleman thanked him for his service and told him he had been waiting in line for 2 1/2 hours.
Election civility
Thanks to everyone who voted Tuesday morning at West Biloxi Library. This was a great example of how civilized folks behave. The lines were long, but virtually everyone wore a mask and spaced themselves apart from others in line. Both young and old showed a great deal of respect for others while they exercised their right and privilege to vote. Thank you!
Infinite jest
If Einstein were alive today, his statement would be “there are two infinite things that exist, the universe and the stupidity of politicians and I’m not so sure about the first one.”
Should have closed
Shame on the Mississippi Gaming Commission for gambling with casino workers’ and patrons’ lives! A lack of decision-making backbone could have caused loss of life! As in the past, all casinos should have closed down by MGC directive last Tuesday before the full brunt of Hurricane Zeta. This decision should not be made by casino corporate management. Thank God I work for a casino that closed and released crew members early!
Tell you why
You want to know why rates of infection with COVID-19 are still on the rise? It’s not the shortcomings of the current president or the stellar abilities of his opponent, it’s idiots sitting at the clearly marked “do not sit here” table next to me at McDonald’s, and all of the others not wearing masks, not sanitizing their hands, not separating themselves from other people, and generally acting in a dangerous manner.
Insurance
The insurance companies should not pay for boats left in the harbors during hurricanes. This are apparently boat owners no longer wanting their boats and collecting on insurance. This makes the premiums for the rest of the boat owners go up. The same is true for leaving cars in areas that commonly flood.
