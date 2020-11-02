Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 3, 2020

Gratuitude galore

In less than two days, our power is back on, our U-Verse is working, and highway 90 is being cleared of sand and debris. What a speedy response after Zeta! Thanks for all of the essential folks that made this happen!

Courtesy message

Thank you Mississippi Power for keeping customers updated. I wish the internet carriers would do the same.

Kudos to Coast electric

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As a retired power company employee, I lift my hat high to the diligent and organized work of Coast Electric Power employees after Hurricane Zeta. I know the rural geographies of Coast's service territory often makes storm restorations difficult, but I know the leadership of CEO Ron Barnes is making a big difference. Good job folks!

Retrofit

Zeta was the first test of our roof installed as part of the post-Katrina Coastal Retrofit program to mitigate future wind damage in hurricanes. We were so fortunate because, unlike many friends and neighbors, we didn't lose a single shingle. Thanks to whoever was responsible for the program.

A True Blessing

Thank you, thank you, thank you to the angels sent by Mississippi Power to restore the electrical system in Gulf Hills. We are overwhelmed with appreciation. It truly feels like another “giant step for mankind!”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Federal disaster

Have we been declared a disaster state yet? It should have been done and food stamps issued. I am low-income and lost so much food in my freezer.

Editor’s note: MEMA said Monday, “a federal individual assistance declaration must be approved by the president. At this time, there is no declaration.”

Honest trick or treat

Between COVID and the hurricane, we were reluctant to answer the door for trick-or-treaters. Instead, we left some candy on our porch with a sign asking children to take just one or two pieces. To our surprise, it appears they were honest about taking what we asked of them. It’s always good to know there are honest people in west Biloxi. Thank you, and looking forward to next year (with lots of decorations).

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com