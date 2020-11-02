Sound Off
Sound Off for Nov. 3, 2020
Gratuitude galore
In less than two days, our power is back on, our U-Verse is working, and highway 90 is being cleared of sand and debris. What a speedy response after Zeta! Thanks for all of the essential folks that made this happen!
Courtesy message
Thank you Mississippi Power for keeping customers updated. I wish the internet carriers would do the same.
Kudos to Coast electric
As a retired power company employee, I lift my hat high to the diligent and organized work of Coast Electric Power employees after Hurricane Zeta. I know the rural geographies of Coast's service territory often makes storm restorations difficult, but I know the leadership of CEO Ron Barnes is making a big difference. Good job folks!
Retrofit
Zeta was the first test of our roof installed as part of the post-Katrina Coastal Retrofit program to mitigate future wind damage in hurricanes. We were so fortunate because, unlike many friends and neighbors, we didn't lose a single shingle. Thanks to whoever was responsible for the program.
A True Blessing
Thank you, thank you, thank you to the angels sent by Mississippi Power to restore the electrical system in Gulf Hills. We are overwhelmed with appreciation. It truly feels like another “giant step for mankind!”
Federal disaster
Have we been declared a disaster state yet? It should have been done and food stamps issued. I am low-income and lost so much food in my freezer.
Editor’s note: MEMA said Monday, “a federal individual assistance declaration must be approved by the president. At this time, there is no declaration.”
Honest trick or treat
Between COVID and the hurricane, we were reluctant to answer the door for trick-or-treaters. Instead, we left some candy on our porch with a sign asking children to take just one or two pieces. To our surprise, it appears they were honest about taking what we asked of them. It’s always good to know there are honest people in west Biloxi. Thank you, and looking forward to next year (with lots of decorations).
