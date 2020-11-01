Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 2, 2020

How do you know?

It is so obvious that the people screaming the most about the legalization of marijuana have never used it know nothing about it and are only parroting something they heard or read. I read the whole submission by Palazzo and I found nothing listed that would “put our way of life in jeopardy.”

Just the start

Recently in Southern California, I saw billboards for drive-thru cannabis. Initiative 65 is the veritable nose of the camel in the tent. The rest of the camel will soon follow. Medical marijuana will lead to a push for pure legalization. Marijuana has always been a gateway drug and studies have clearly shown that long term use can result in serious negative effects in cognition.

Vote yes

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I’m voting “yes” for medical marijuana for the reasons Palazzo cited for him voting “no.” First, I do not want politicians to control it. I thought he didn’t want government controlling healthcare anyway. Secondly, law enforcement need to be free to police crime. Thirdly, liquor stores are everywhere, and it doesn’t affect kids. Lastly, we seniors need safe, non-addictive alternatives to amphetamines and narcotics for chronic pain.

Compelling

The letter to the editor of Sunday Oct. 25 in the Sun Herald by Mr. G.F. is the most compelling reason to vote for Trump, period!

10 minutes

I can understand why some Americans don’t have time to truly understand what is really happening in our country. Unfortunately, 10 minutes of news a day is not enough to cast an intelligent vote. Never in our history has a president undermined the Constitution with the support of a corrupt Senate concerned for their jobs. These are not actions of a democracy, they are the actions of a dictator.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Sad

The only strategy, in fact the only thought the Democrats have is “Trump gotta go.” It would be sad if this strategy worked.

Write-in vote

I’m voting for Obi Wan Kenobi. As Princess Leia said, “He’s our only hope.”

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com