Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 31, 2020

Marijuana cash

A week ago Dr. Mark Horne (Mississippi State Medical Association president) stated, “City, county and state governments will never see a dime of revenue from the sale of marijuana. All money received is to be used to administer and advance the marijuana industry itself.” So much for the argument that the state will get rich if Initiative 65 gets passed.

Congratulations

This past weekend at the State Swim Meet in Tupelo, the St. Patrick’s Swim Team placed 4th out of 18 participating schools.

Mike Espy

Mike Espy was found not guilty of the charges brought against him. Yes, he did take the bribes, but he did not follow through with actions promised from the bribe. So not only did he violate his oath of office, but he cheated a cheater. He may be endorsed by President Obama, but I have yet to see that from President Clinton from whose administration Espy brought disgrace.

Why?

Poultry giant Tyson Foods pleads guilty for giving former Agriculture secretary Mike Espy $12,000 in illegal gratuities and consented to pay $6 Million in fines. I can’t help but wonder why they would do that when Espy was acquitted on all of those same charges.

No to Hyde-Smith

What companies want to come to Mississippi after hearing your ugliness, “if he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.” Then you go on to say, “we’re coming guns loaded, packed.” My vote is for the improvement of the state of Mississippi.

Factual evidence

Despite the enormous amount of money contributed to Espy by liberals, his ads fail to provide any factual evidence of his past efforts or current ability to promote or improve Mississippi. I can tell you all day long about the problems I would fix, e.g., total health care coverage for all, reduced drug costs, work across the aisle to promote and improve Mississippi, reduce your taxes, etc., etc., but my promises are just like Espy’s, hollow words with no credible substance.

Trumpcare

I get mail all the time soliciting for Trump-care. There is no such insurance, people.

