Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 1, 2020

Power

Power dudes rock.

Outages

I don’t know much about electric infrastructure, but I recall one of the big priorities after Katrina was burying power lines and taking steps to make electric services more durable and faster to get up and running. That was fourteen years ago. Since we’ve burned through Katrina money, shrimp money, oil spill money, federal emergency preparedness grant money, and electric bills have skyrocketed. Now we’ve had our first real kind of hurricane test since Katrina, and most everyone had lost power before the wind hardly picked up, and the entire Coast is again sitting through days of repairs.

Don’t get it

So Mayor Hewes, you’re voting against Initiative 65 because you “get it!” Really? So you think just because it didn’t work for your mother, it won’t work for anyone else either? “Medicines are available by prescription for these purposes?” Have you ever investigated the process you have to go through to get those? The pain management clinics are horrible, appointments take months to get, you’re treated like you’re nothing but a dirty drug abuser, forced to drug test every monthy. So Mississippi can’t pass stricter laws about dispensing? No Mr. Mayor, you’re a politician, and you don’t “get it.”

Not the ‘truth’

In today’s mail was a pamphlet that stated, “here’s the truth about prop 65.” It claims Initiative 65 is well-researched, based on the best practices of 34 other states. Well, here is what some of those 34 states actually had to say: Colorado: There are higher rates of traffic fatalities while driving under the influence of marijuana. Oregon: Use of marijuana by children under the age of 17 has risen 35% higher than the national average. California: Governor had to call out the National Guard to deal with the black market.

To ‘senate race’

The “freezer cash” congressman was William Jefferson of New Orleans, not Mike Espy. Get your facts straight before slandering someone.

