Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 30, 2020

Thank you

It’s 11:30 p.m., and hour after hurricane winds died down. The Gulfport firefighters are cutting trees that fell on Mockingbird Lane and clearing our road. I’m very impressed and want to say thank you.

HCSD irresponsible

Roy Gill proves once again why he should not be leading a school district. He makes irresponsible decisions about school closures, always mimicking his pal and fellow numbers obsessed superintendent Glenn East. His complete disregard for student safety is repugnant and eclipsed only by his lack of concern for teachers in his district, many of whom drive an hours distance to work. Teachers and students should not be be at school today!

Homeless

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It is an absolute embarrassment to the city of Gulfport to witness the homeless camp at the Shell station at Hwy 49 and Creosote Road. This is the first impression that people arriving down 49 or coming off I-10 get of Gulfport.

What would Espy do?

Would love to hear someone ask Mike Espy, as a Senator, how he would vote on Amy Coney Barrett?

To ‘money flowing’

You must be joking! You’re worried about the small, grassroots donations that Mike Espy is receiving? And you’re not worried about the super PAC funds that Trump is receiving from groups that want to keep billionaires’ taxes low? Well, I’ll tell you what the small donors want from Mike Espy. They want truth, justice and the American way.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Senate race

There has been little mentioned of Mike Espy’s previous stint in Washington, where he was caught with a pile of cash in his freezer. Do we want to send known corrupt politician to represent Mississippi?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com