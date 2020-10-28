Sound Off for Oct. 29, 2020

Write-in vote?

Don’t forget to write-in our friend, Gene Taylor, for the 4th District congressional district. His very able assistance to Mississippi is needed now more than ever before.

Too early?

Please stop Christmas TV programs. It makes these times much sadder to deal with all our losses.

Liberal media

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How come news media can’t show Justice Barrett being sworn in? They did extensive coverage on her hearings. This just confirms the liberal media is selective on only liberal issues.

Political signs

Be advised: All Biden yard signs should be removed with the hurricane coming. Trump yard signs can stay. They are used to weathering the storm.

Tax rates

Remember, when businesses pay income tax on the goods and services they provide, the goods cost more. They pass the tax cost on to the consumer. If you want to see businesses pay more, cut out major loopholes and leave the tax rate alone.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

One question

With thousands of non-mask-wearing protesters traveling to major cities to protest, then returning to their home towns, how could there not be a new spike in COVID-19 cases?

Road work

That east-west corridor will happen just as soon as the Interstate 10 connector to the port is complete and the port has 1,200 high paying jobs.

How I’m voting

I’m voting “yes” for medical marijuana for the reasons U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo cited for him voting “no”. First, I do not want politicians to control it. I thought he didn’t want government controlling health care anyway. Secondly, law enforcement needs to be free to police crime. Thirdly, liquor stores are everywhere, and it doesn’t affect kids. Lastly, we seniors need safe, non-addictive alternatives to amphetamines and narcotics for chronic pain.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherld.com