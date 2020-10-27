Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 28, 2020

Day late, dollar short

So, Harrison County finally got added to the mask mandate, 'bout time. I just heard the governor say the two-week time for collecting the data was that period ending the 18th, and it was confirmed it in an update from the Sun Herald. That's a week behind what the virus is actually doing. The number of cases can climb a lot farther in the ensuing week before they decide to act. Need to get ahead of the problem, not behind it. That's kinda like hearing the SOS from the Titantic and saying, "We don't need to send a rescue party. She's still afloat."

Absentee voting

Last Saturday was absentee voting from 8 a.m. to noon and I went to the courthouse shortly after 11 and was out at 11:33. Had five ahead of me, and quite a few came in after me. It's again this coming Saturday for those interested. Was very pleasant.

Expectations

To "Money Flowing," yes, lots of people are donating to Mike Espy because they do want something from him. They want change. They want someone who will do something for Mississippi and not just do what she is told to do by her party.

Debris pickup

When City of Gulfport sign agreement with Waste Pro it was my understanding that limb, debris pickup would be once a week. In our area of Brighton Place this has not been done. We have received different information from the city from you have to call a work order in; to they should pickup on weekly service. If we are paying for this service monthly, we would like for this service to be done. Can the city let the citizens know the procedure?

Feral cats

If you are feeding feral cats without doing some thing about getting them spayed or neutered, you were not doing anyone any favors. Take more responsibility.

Golf Cart mayhem

Had another close call on the road with a golf cart on a Gulfport public street. The driver appeared to be 10-12 years old. Will it take the injury or death of a child driving a golf cart to finally get the attention of parents and city leaders? Where is our common sense?

