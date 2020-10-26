Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 27, 2020

Masks in OS

My husband and I went out to eat in Ocean Springs last night, something we have rarely done since the pandemic started. The wait staff and kitchen staff were not wearing masks, and there was no attempt at social distancing between booths and tables. Is this allowed? I asked the waitress why they weren’t wearing masks and she said she wasn’t from Jackson County and didn’t know the rules. We will not go back there.

Liberal hacks

The Mississippi Today article in Monday’s paper under the topic “analysis” belongs more appropriately under the topic “political ad.” Once again your paper has shown its leftist leanings by printing an article from this contributor who has consistently shown itself to be a group of hacks spouting liberal political views.

Stealing

To the person who stole my Biden/Harris sign, is this a strategy? If so, it won’t work! I had a spare and you are a coward.

Not Christmas yet

As wonderful distractions from COVID and politics, I’ve been thrilled to see old “scary“ (not horror) movies on TV. However, it’s revolting that Christmas movies are shown in October. It’s bad enough that they are shown all November and December.

Money flowing

A lot of money seems to flowing into Espy’s campaign. When people or groups fund campaigns they generally want something in return. What are they going to want from Espy and will it be in Mississippi’s and America’s best interest?

Law support

There is a Desoto County former deputy sheriff who claims that Initiative 65 is “a law we can enforce.” Maybe he should consult with the state of California who passed its marijuana bill more than 20 years ago and they still can’t control it. They had to call out their National Guard to help control the black market growers and sales of the drug. Does Mississippi want those same problems?

Thank you, dear

I can’t afford a big billboard, so I hope Sound Off will allow me to say “Thank You!” to my husband for not stealing government money.

