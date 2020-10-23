Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 26, 2020

Mississippi-raised

Congratulations to Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting on your promotion to commander of Space Force operations! Born, raised and “educated in public schools” in Mississippi.

Excellent coverage

Thanks for Anita Lee’s excellent coverage of the Walkers and their legal battle. Bill Walker has been tried and found guilty of a crime against the state and continues to receive payment from the Mississippi State Retirement System. Why can these retirement checks from the state not be legally garnished?

Crowing

Scott and Trinity Walker are full of hubris and tone deaf. Buying billboards to trumpet how Scott has paid over $300,000 in restitution and fines in two years belies the fact that he owed that from criminal activities. Further the federal judge that’s about to send his dad back to jail flatly stated Scott has misused his father’s funds.

Pathetic

Billboard signs thanking a convicted thief for paying restitution for his crimes is so pathetic. What kind of person would do that?

Details please

I hear the ad for Espy where the lady states that Espy will keep young people in Mississippi by improving the state’s image, continuing his past actions in this regard. I would very much like to hear about these past efforts. All that comes to mind is the disgrace he brought to Mississippi by his misdeeds leading to his termination from a cabinet position, and his shady dealings as a lobbyist to assist an African criminal. What am I missing?

Really?

It was pointed out that Mike Espy was indicted back in 1997; what the writer failed to mention was the fact that Espy was exonerated. His chief-of-staff was found guilty though, does that make Espy guilty? That’s like saying that Trump was impeached last year, but he too was exonerated. However, several of his henchmen went to jail, does that make him guilty? Cindy Hyde-Smith has done nothing to help Mississippians: she’s not introduced any new bills and voted strictly along Republican/Trump lines whether that did any good for us or not.

