Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 25, 2020

East-west corridor

The east-west corridor has merit, but the cities and county needs to defer any action or funds until they complete many other unfinished road projects that would better serve our communities daily such as Dedeaux Road, Pops Ferry Road and Bridge, Canal Road and 28th Street, Landon Road and Mississippi 49 intersection just to name a few. Our current road planning and infrastructure services leaves must to be desired! Maybe we need to consider consolidation of planning and services!

SMH

Scott Walker, who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money, and was squandering his parents’ money ’til a judge put a stop to it, is now smiling down from billboards boasting that he paid back his criminal gains. Hashtag “thankyouscott” courtesy of his wife, Trinity Walker. Are you kidding me? Not to mention that he has money to waste on this ridiculous messaging but is taking money from his elderly parents. I’m still shaking my head.

Father O’Connor

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I agree with Father O’Connor regarding Joe Biden and his stance on abortion. How can you proclaim that you are a devout Catholic but then you believe in abortion and late term abortion at that?

Not a theocracy

Father O’Connor has confused the USA with his Irish homeland where priests and bishops ruled with an iron fist for centuries. We are not a theocratic nation as countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey with too many others to count. Joe Biden is exactly the kind of man our founding fathers had in mind when our Constitution was being written. Biden is a devout Catholic who practices his religion without demanding that everyone else in this country bend to his beliefs.

Taking degrees

Certain degrees are moving degrees back to Hattiesburg campus. This will cause students in MGCCC to have to transfer course degrees to Hattiesburg. Only those that want oceanography or similar degree to continue on the Coast. Let’s not this slip through the cracks Gulf Coast! Let your representatives, state and congressional, stop this! We lose!

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com