Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 24, 2020

So tired

Red state, check. Republican family, check. Republican friends, check. Republican colleagues, check. Republican church members, check. Republican organizations, check. Republican media, check. I check all the Republican boxes, yet in a few days I’ll cast a Democrat vote. Why? I’m tired, absolutely worn out. I long for news cycles, media and conversations that don’t involve the president. I don’t want the chaos of the last four years. I will say I voted Republican, so I won’t have to deal with retribution. But I’m voting Democrat, so I can feel peace.

America first

If you vote for Trump, You will be safe. You may not like the manner, tone or bluster of this non-career politician, but you will be safe. Though all of his accomplishments have not been reported by a biased media, he has come through on his campaign promises. He does not need this job as president having left a lifestyle that most can only dream of achieving. He truly loves this country and its people. He will fight for us and put America first.

Write-in for president

I’m voting for Kristen Welker.

Decal sticker

To whoever tore the brand-new VOTE decal off my car, undoubtedly because the decal also depicted a silhouette of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: it doesn’t reflect well on either you or the candidate you support if you’re so insecure that you’re afraid of a dead woman.

Plan for a cure

The U.S. has approved full use of the viral drug Remdesivir for treating COVID-19. It doesn’t cure, but is a therapeutic which strengthens and reduces recovery time. Making tremendous progress as President Trump promised. He created the government-private focus and collaboration that’s leading. Everything Biden promised he would do, Trump has already done in this fight.

One question

I just have one question: When did the character of the president of the United States stop being important to so many Americans?

