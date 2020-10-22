Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 23, 2020

Guardian needed

Scott Walker should be ashamed of himself. Kudos to the judge for intervening and appointing a guardian. I am glad the judge is looking out for the interests of the people of Mississippi and for the vulnerable.

It is so clear

Reading about the Walkers in the paper reminds me of the Walkers for Trump sign in Scott’s yard a few years ago. He seems to share a lot with the current president’s view of government and his parent’s money. They take what they want and expect no accountability. Then ride around waving thinking everybody is a fan.

New law needed

Someone needs to pass a law that if you are working for the government and get caught stealing from the government, you will lose all your retirement and benefits. The taxpayers are paying Walkers’ fines. But most politicians would not like to pass that law. In the military, if you served 25 years and get kicked out, you get nothing.

Catholic loss

The Catholic priest Michael O’Connor who proclaims Joe Biden is an embarrassment to Catholicism should check with his Pope regarding his views of gay unions. Indeed Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil unions stating “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family.” Catholicism has experienced a greater loss due to religious switching than has any other religious tradition in the U.S. Father O’Connor just drove off another Catholic from the church.

Same sob story

Again it’s the same sob story with Holmes-Hines. Minorities are being neglected. Their parks and roads are sub-par. Last time I was out and about, all the roads in Gulfport (except downtown) need a repaving, and most parks (except Jones Park) need attention. She’s on the city council and instead of wanting for her ward exclusively she should be working for the good of the entire city.

Silent spring

Whoever signed off on spraying the right-of-ways in Ocean Springs with herbicide needs to read “Silent Spring.” We are in the midst of ecological collapse, and are resorting back to the environmental practices of the 1950s. The city leaders should demand better.

