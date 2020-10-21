Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 22, 2020

Greater opioid use?

I have been an M.D. for over 50 years. I specialized in orthopedic spine disease for over 40 years. We were taught in medical school that marijuana was he first step of the ladder leading to greater opioid use. I have not seen any studies to refute this.

When Tylenol can’t help

I am old and have experienced the differences. When the pain reaches a level Tylenol can’t help, I smoke just enough pot to take the edge off the pain, usually just a day or two at most. I then put it away until I need it again. Could be days, weeks, months, or as the last time, years. It’s actually more effective than opioids and is not addictive. I say let them grow it, make rope and clothes with it, and smoke it, but don’t let the government have anything to do with it.

Pot stores

I just read an opinion piece from a doctor who is against medical marijuana for MS. I am a snowbird from Illinois who lives in Diamondhead part-time. We have legalized pot in Illinois. We have a dispensary near us. There are absolutely no problems of any kind from this dispensary or any of the others in our area. We are not pot smokers, but we have bought some stuff from the store. Again, no problems. Did the doctor forget that pot makes people mellow?

Black market

Direct quote from Journal of the Missouri State Medical Association: “The National Sheriffs Associations, the National District Attorneys Association, the National Narcotic Officers’ Association Coalition noted that states that legalized medical marijuana have been unable to control the black market for the drug. The Oregon State Police reported that 70% of the marijuana sales remain illegal. Marijuana is sold on the streets and is being exported to neighboring jurisdictions where it is still illegal.”

Derelict boaters

I am a boater in the Biloxi-Gulfport area. I see numerous boats left abandoned in our waterways. This poses a major hazard. I have called the Department of Marine Resources and they say they are waiting for the owners to claim responsibility and pay for removal. However, some of these boats have been there in excess of 10 years. Our tax dollars should pay for this!

