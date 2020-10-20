Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 21, 2020

Lack of motivation

As cases of the virus continue to rise since the governor’s statewide mask mandate has expired, local officials are visibly silent on any actions to curb the spread in Jackson and Harrison counties. In doing so, the supervisors and mayor are sending a message. Just as they did with a lack of enforcement while there was a mask mandate. As family members get sick remember, these politicians will need your vote one day.

Mask up

Apparently our governor believes we are idiots. His on-and-off decisions regarding mask mandates have little to do with public health but rather his politics. Cruisin’ The Coast, mask not required. Cruisin’ The Coast over, mask required but only Jackson County. He will be remembered by those who lose a loved one.

Poll workers

I, too, am an older person who has voted for many years and will vote in person. I want all the wonderful people who work those long tedious hours at the polls to know how much I appreciate them. Thank you for being there to make our voting experience safe and efficient. I am looking forward to introducing my 18-year old-daughter to these pillars of our community as she votes for the first time.

Math lesson needed

I simply cannot believe that Tate Reeves did not include Harrison County on the list of counties to implement the mask mandate again. We consistently have the same or even more cases than Jackson County. I really think that he needs to go back to first grade to take a math lesson. Maybe his calculator is broken, get some new batteries Tate! You’re the one who removed the mask mandate before Cruisin’ The Coast!

Medical advice

I really admire Dr. Fauci. I think he’s a real expert in the medical science field of infectious diseases. However, I’m not sure he’s an expert in the daily life of unemployed individuals. Physicians daily tell obese patients to lose weight. How many do? Physicians daily tell patients to stop drinking alcohol or smoking. How many do? They often forget that these people are living their lives as best they can. Physicians can intelligently advise but can’t live our lives. Up to us. Be smart but not intimidated.

Email Sound Offs at soundoff@sunherald.com