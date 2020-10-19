Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 20, 2020

A friend felled

This morning, I lost my best friend to COVID-19. He was 79 years old, which is the same age as me. Yesterday, the clown in the White House met with a group of senior citizens in Ft. Myers, Florida, and told them that we have turned the corner in fighting the virus. I think not. We are living in a very sad and dangerous country right now.

Acts of kindness

I am a 78-year old Navy retiree. Friday, I was at the pharmacy queued in a car to get prescription refills. When I was ready to leave, the car would not start. Two young Air Force men came to my aid. Then, a pharmacist and one of the young men pushed the car to the parking lot. Then I was about to call for a tow, when a lady drove up and jumped my car off. These angels made a bad day a blessed day. I vow to pay it forward.

To ‘voter suppression’

I am 83 years old, and yes I plan to vote in person. There are many Mississippi citizens that will be working at the polls, and I know they are working very hard to make it safe for each of us to go to the polls and feel safe. Use your common sense and wear a mask. You will be more safe voting than you are going shopping at the many stores you visit. Vote!

Inspiring

Thanks to the editors for printing the “not a socialist” letter regarding Joe Biden. It educates those that have no idea what socialism really is. China, Russia and Cuba are socialist countries. We are a capitalist country with some many social programs supported by both parties. There are still some in Mississippi that know the difference.

Undecided

There’s no such thing as a undecided voter. You either love your country, way of life, law enforcement and freedom or you don’t. Socialist policies will destroy everything we’ve worked for!

Dear ‘Fate’

I guess you are OK with using the devil to get rid of ungodly alternatives. By the way, it’s very arrogant to think you know what ungodly is. That’s the problem a lot of people have with religion; speaking for God.

