Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 19, 2020

The mask issue

The mask issue is in reality just a political issue. I am 80 years old with COPD. I have already voted for Trump by absentee ballot. If I had not, I would wear a mask to vote in person. If a senior with a medical condition chooses to put himself or herself in a crowd without a mask, that person places himself or herself in grave jeopardy of catching the coronavirus. No one, to my knowledge, has said you cannot wear a mask to vote or in public. Stop making it a political issue.

Help and relief

How much FEMA help did Louisiana and Texas receive for Hurricane Laura? Will they be receiving money for Hurricane Delta? We need to encourage Speaker Pelosi to offer a compromise to the president to agree on a stimulus package of $2 trillion to aid American families, businesses and local governments. The would enable Americans to be able to pay for food, rent, medicines, gas to go to work and businesses to hire employees. Write both asking them to compromise.

Senate race

Most of the reasons for voting for, or not for, Mike Espy have been backward-looking and negative. But thinking longer-term, there is a very good positive reason all Mississippians should vote for Espy: If Biden wins, we would have someone in the Senate who has influence, and if Trump wins we would still have Sen. Wicker to speak for us. Splitting the seats between the parties gives us the best chance of keeping a voice in Washington regardless.

Espy’s fair share

On Aug. 27,1997, Mike Espy was indicted on 30 criminal counts of taking bribes in the amount of more than $35,000. I guess he figured that was his “fair share.” He was forced out of office by Bill Clinton. In the meantime his chief of staff was charged and found guilty of many of the same charges. Espy was paid three quarters of a million dollars to lobby on behalf of a brutal dictator of the Ivory Coast. And now Espy wants to go to the Senate to get “our fair share!”

Fate

Please understand: Evangelicals don’t expect Trump to be perfect, they expect him to save America from the ungodly alternative.

