Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 18, 2020

Playing games

Hey Tater: Apparently you can’t “count on Mississippians to be wise and cautious.” COVID cases have steadily increased since you decided to let the mask mandate expire. It’s more than apparent executive action is warranted, and another mandate is needed. Stop being so hard-headed and toeing the political lines. You’re playing games with our health and economy!

More important

Shame on Gov. Tate Reeves, allowing these festivals and we are going back up in numbers with the virus. I guess being a Republican is more important then the lives of people who live here in Mississippi.

Dividing up the spoils

Let me get this straight. Bryan Levi, Kelly Levi, and Jeffrey Rollins are suing the estate of Clark Levi over millions of dollars they say the late Levi owed them to buy their shares in Alvix Laboratories as a well a portion of the profits Alvix brought in. I guess they want their share of the money that was stolen from TRICARE, Medicare and others, right? Some gall!

Quite the opposite

I find comments that not requiring a mask to vote is voter suppression to be amusing. It is the opposite. Requiring a mask to vote is the same as a poll tax or literacy test which was outlawed by the 24th Amendment in 1964. Perhaps a literary test was not such a bad idea after all.

Espy ‘disrespecting’

Sick and tired of Mike Espy ranting, whining, complaining and boring “sleepy” commercials. No, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is not disrespecting Mississippians by not debating. What is there to debate? She has already spoken to groups and town meetings in Madison, Columbus and Tupelo and they loved her! We know where she stands and we know where Espy stands. His past actions speak for themselves.

No works

Hyde-Smith has a clean record because she hasn’t done anything. She votes along party lines whether it is good for Mississippi are not. Mistakes are made and accusations levied when you are fighting for or against something. I’m voting for Epsy because he at least talks about what he will fight for.

