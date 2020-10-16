Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 17, 2020

Initiative 65

A Sound Off writer expressed concern regarding the $11 million expense to initiate the medical marijuana program. There is further information to consider: after the first year, the program expects to produce $26 million in revenue for the state. This more complete information may help Mississippi residents make a better informed decision.

Time to chill

To the doctor on TV that needs pot to treat her M.S. There are more ways to treat disorders than to just get high. Bet your patients can’t wait to get to you and see if you’re sober or not. If we are going to legalize pot then legalize other get-high drugs and lets just all get in a big stupor and chill.

Drug pushers

As you ponder whether to vote yes for Initiative 65 and 65A to legalize medical marijuana as medicine, remember that drug companies are already pushing you drugs legally that are addictive with lots of side effects. These pills are the real gateway to stronger drugs, like meth and heroin.

Your own helping hand

When will people grow up and realize that it is not always someone else’s fault? It is so easy to blame the president, governor, mayor, your mother-in-law, etc. This is the problem with our country. Do you really have to be ordered to wear a mask? Be responsible. If we had this “I don’t have to do this” attitude in the ’40s, we would probably all be speaking German now.

What’s wrong with MS

What’s wrong with Mississippi is right in front of you, but your view is skewed. Several of our candidates are nothing more than political hand puppets who haven’t sponsored a bill, and don’t show for votes. A monkey could do what they do. And to ignore impeachment Congressional hearing supeonas is more than a slap in the face, it’s simply un-American. I can see why they won’t debate. I am an independent who can see through the smokescreen.

Glamorous burgers

Ever notice with all the commercials on TV for hamburgers how great they look. Have you ever gotten a burger that looked like that? Me neither!

