Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 16, 2020

Coastal mayors alert

Mayors, two important things you need to do: 1. put the mask mandate in all of the coastal counties. Protect our citizens. Focus on us. 2. put a travel ban on anyone coming from Wisconsin. We get a huge amount of snow birds from there and they are a horrible hot spot. Keep us safe. That’s your No. 1 priority!

Are we sheep?

Everyone is fussing about Governor Reeves not mandating mask wearing. Are we a nation of sheep? Can’t we do something without the government telling us what to do? Wear your mask whether the government tells you to or not! Come on folks; use your common sense.

Stoking fears?

The media keeps reporting the number of cases without saying what percent are serious, mild or asymptomatic. The media also reports on the worries and expectations of “experts” about a new surge. All of this stokes people’s fear unnecessarily. There are now treatments that are available for everyone, and more on the way. COVID-19 is not a death sentence for the great majority of people. Those at special risk should continue to be cautious.

Initiative 65

I read the fine print about Initiative 65 and found that the taxpayers of Mississippi will have to pay more than $11 million dollars to get this project up and running. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t personally care what you smoke or put in your body and I don’t care about the reason! What bothers me is that you want me to pay for it! That $11 million could go toward road repairs, teacher pay raises, etc. but it offends me to think that you want to get high and I have to pay the bill.

What’s wrong with MS?

What’s wrong with Mississippi? You have a case in point in front of you right now. Mississippi voters have a choice between a “clean record” candidate for the Senate versus a man who was forced to resign from a high federal government office. So? You want to elect a disgraced candidate? Sure! “Keep Mississippi Last” sounds like a good motto.

