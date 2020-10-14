Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 15, 2020

Telling

Reporter Jerry Michell’s article on COVID-19 was very telling. Gov. Reeves put Mississippi No. 1 in the country by ending mask mandate first. Why just prior to Cruisin’, State Fair and voting? Were monetary issues involved? Are we No. 1 on political decisions also or a simple case of no backbone?

Who pays?

We are continually bombarded by adds for Mike Espy, the flag, and Initiatives 65 and 65A. We have to assume that most of Mike Espy ads are paid for by wealthy donors and the DNC. The ads for Initiatives 65 and 65A are assumed to be paid by those persons with a financial interest from the legalization of marijuana. This leaves the question of who is paying for the ads for the flag?

See you next year

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thanks to all the Cruisers for providing a great week of fun and exciting entertainment. Also, it is a pleasure to see that on Monday morning after everyone had left town, the only sign you were here is a few black marks on the highway with tents, rental Port-O-Lets, and dumpsters waiting to be removed. As Coast residents we look forward to your safe return next year.

Such a shame

I made a beautiful fall swag and attached it to my parents tomb at Biloxi City Cemetery, on Irish Hill, and not two weeks later someone stole it. So disappointed but I made another one and attached it. Hopefully, Satan has left the robber’s soul. I pray he/she returns to having a good heart.

Voter suppression

The actions of Gov. Reeves, Lt. Gov. Hosemann, and Secretary of State Watson in regards to early voting, absentee ballots, and mask wearing at the polls are blatant attempts at voter suppression. They are simply riding on the Trump train to try to steal this election. Shame on them.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com