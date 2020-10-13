Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 14, 2020

OS quality of life

Why has the quality of life deteriorated so much in Ocean Springs’ downtown residential area — cars, motorcycles, even golf carts speeding, tossing out litter, joyriding with blaring radios and cut-off pipes? Does OS have any patrol cars on the job these days?

Negative ads

I would include Sound Off comments that contain a brief statement followed by name calling. This column should be for opinions rather than venting frustrations.

Early voting

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Most states have made it easy to vote early in person. Not the ignorant Mississippi legislature. Wake up people and demand better government, let’s get Mississippi out of last place in everything.

Ignorance

MS legislative leaders, who had supported early voting in the past, refused to consider it in a year when Mississippians might need it most. And Gov. Reeves struck down mask required at polling places also avoiding Covid is not a requirement for absentee voting. Seems they are all bowing to Trump while hurting MS citizens. We are again showing ignorance in our leaders.

Masks while voting

Tuesday’s main headline stated that masks were not going to be mandated at the polls for the Nov. 3 election. Right next to it was a smaller headline that new virus cases on the Coast were rising. What is wrong with the governor’s thinking? He “feels” that masks should be worn but won’t mandate it. Voters will be exposed to other people for a short time while in the building but the poll workers will be in there all day and be exposed to hundreds of non-masking wearing people. This is a recipe for a super-spreader event at every voting station. Poll workers should require that everyone wear a mask while in the building for their safety and health despite what the state says.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Support teachers

I'm glad Mike Espy supports teacher pay raises! I want to know that all Mississippi senators and elected officials support what's good for Mississippi, including something so well-deserved and so rare as a teacher pay raise for teachers who are now putting their lives at risk with COVID-19 in order to teach!

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com