Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 13, 2020

Opinion, not fake news

Sound Off is an opinion page, but many people are posting fake news as their opinion. Opinions are only valid when they don't contradict facts. It's OK to say that you don't like a certain candidate, but it is not OK to say that candidate did or did not do something that is contrary to fact. Fact checking is so easy today that there is no excuse to voice fake news as a fact because you wish it were a fact. Please fact check so that you do not mislead others.

Orange is out

Thank goodness Biloxi didn’t put out those gosh-ugly orange cones for our visitors for Crusin’. Good call, Biloxi!

Educate the educator

There is a political advertisement claiming that a U.S.Senator is not talking about teacher pay. Why would a U. S. Senator talk about teacher pay when the state government is responsible for teacher pay? If you are interested in a teacher pay raise you better talk to your state legislators.

Numbers increasing

Tate Reeves, COVID numbers are already increasing a lot. Put the mask order back into effect now!

How high?

As a resident the Coast, I would like to know how high the number of new COVID-19 cases have to get before our governor enacts a real mask mandate with enforcement.

Discrimination

Let me see if I’ve got this straight. If I fire you or refuse to hire you because of your religion, that would be discrimination and I would go to jail. How does Congress get away with doing the same thing? If a congressperson refuses to vote for or support a nominee for the SCOTUS only on the basis of the nominee’s religion, how is this not discrimination?

To: Socialism?

If you review the benefits offered to members of the U. S. Congress and their staff members at U.S. Office of Personnel Management, you will find that they pay for their medical coverage. And yes, it is the Affordable Care Act. Now the president has his own physician that provides care to the first family. So there is no socialism in the medical plans for them.

