Sound Off for Oct. 12, 2020

Hurricane feelings

Right now, my life feels like it is in the cone of uncertainty and my pressure is at a historic low.

E-edition

What I like about your E-edition: I live in Ocean Springs and read the Sun Herald every morning. Now on vacation enjoying the beautiful fall colors in the Adirondacks I can still get my Sun Herald fix every morning!

Political ads

I am turned off by negative political adds, so this is just a reminder for all politicians that are running negative ads: You have lost my vote!

No choice

After the disgraceful action by Hyde-Smith and others in refusing to hear testimony in Congressional impeachment hearings, Mike Espy wins my vote. It’s one thing to support your party, but another when you lose all integrity.

Stalkers

Looks like the corrupt Mike Espy has nothing to do but hire stalking campaigners to follow Republicans and catch them doing anything at any time. So Wicker had his mask down on a Delta flight. I’ve flown six times on commercial flights since March, and can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen ignoring the mask rule. This is a pathetic hit attempt and Espy is a born loser and cheat using corrupt-loser tactics to discredit a respected U.S. Senator. Espy knows he is going to lose in November and that explains a lot.

Mask man

Now we have campaign staff of a Senate candidate embracing cancel culture? Thank you, Sun Herald, for pointing out their behavior.

Masks

We are doomed. I spent 15 minutes in Walmart picking up something in D’Iberville where I counted more than three dozen people, including servers at Subway in store, not wearing a mask.

Believers

You cannot follow Trump and also be a true follower of Jesus. The two paths are mutually exclusive. Evangelicals and other religious true believers should read the commentary in the Sunday Sun Herald (10-4-20) written by Paul Swearingen, who was an evangelical church senior pastor.

