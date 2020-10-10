Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 11, 2020

Matter of preference

Dear Andy Gibson, commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, you are not a medical professional. A matter of preference? The science tells us that wearing a mask protects others from the mask wearer. Those that choose as a “matter of preference” to not wear a mask doesn’t protect others. I want to attend the State Fair, but now it’s simply too dangerous to go.

2020? Yuck

If 2020 were a drink, it would be that stuff you have to drink the night before a colonoscopy.

Who should they support

The Vietnamese community is rallying in support of Trump for his supposedly anti-communist leaning. But it is Trump who has been cozy with Putin and Kim Jong-un, two of the most fanatic communist dictators in the world. They should be supporting Biden, a cold war veteran from the bad old days, if they want to diminish the influence of communism in Vietnam.

Re: Crime stats

Jackson is the center of crime in our state. It is run by Democrats. What do you expect? Step back from the forest so you can see the trees. I am a 76-year-old Democrat who does not vote for them anymore.

Blame game

Vote for Espy. Republicans will need a Democrat to blame when more goes wrong in Mississippi.

Proposition 65

When a family member had cancer, her doctors recommended marijuana for nausea from chemo, but could not prescribe it because it was illegal. Her husband had to drive across town to a bad neighborhood to buy it on the street, risking arrest and his job. It worked, it did ease the nausea that had kept on her knees in the bathroom for hours after chemo. Please vote for Proposition 65. Not for 65A, which is an attempt to derail the bill.

Health care for Congress

Hah! Do you seriously believe that the health care that Congress and the president receives will be the same health care you receive? You’re dreaming.

