Sound Off for Oct. 10, 2020

Pandemic

It’s 8 a.m. Friday and I just passed three Long Beach police officers, one of whom is in the face of the pulled-over driver, and none of the four are masked. As of Friday morning, there have been 210,338 COVID-19 deaths. Are you trying to make it 210,442? Show some leadership! And a little common sense!

Take a vaccine

The only preventive vaccines that caused real issues were live viral vaccines (original polio for example). We learned and produced dead or attenuated vaccines. With anything, like driving automobiles, there are certain risks. Believe in the medical experts and take the vaccines if offered. I would.

Love that Medicare

My wife and I paid for Medicare in every paycheck for about 50 years. Now, they take about $300 from our monthly Social security checks to pay for basic part B coverage. If you want coverage for prescriptions, vision, hearing, dental, etc., that seniors really need, not to worry, you can pay some more for supplemental coverage. And it’s in financial trouble. Hey, wouldn’t Medicare for all be great?

The real illness

I have friends and lost my mother to COVID. So let me get this straight, the president creates a super-spreader putting his colleagues in isolation, and his supporters still call it a hoax. What’s really ill is our country.

Jekyll / Trump

Trump is not taking his highly touted hydroxychloroquine, rather taking Regeneron, a drug manufactured with and through the use of discarded aborted fetal tissues — in the same moments when Trump is pushing a SCOTUS nominee who is against all the research he is benefiting from!

Biden plan

I’ve seen a Biden ad that says he has a plan that would save lives of people who have COVID-19. It sounds to me like it means “if you vote for me, I’ll tell you what this is. If you don’t elect me then I’ll just let people die.” If he could save lives but does not do so for political purposes, that is immoral. If he has the answer to this pandemic, then let’s do it now. But he does not have a plan. He is just talking wind.

