Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 9, 2020

To: CTC parade

Thank you for your comments, we are always looking at how we can improve. The purpose of the commentator is to provide a little more entertainment. This year especially, with COVID-19 preventing throws, we tried hard to provide a little extra. This is not the first time a commentator was added, we’ve been doing this for six years now. Overwhelmingly and repeatedly, we’ve experienced very positive feedback over the years. This is also the first year we moved from the steps of Long Beach City Hall to the Town Green.

Cruisin’ 2020

I look forward to Cruisin’ The Coast each year, to hear that some events would be canceled due to COVID was disappointing but expected for health/safety reasons. I’ve been watching in person and on TV and seen very few masks, no distancing. Will many out-of-towners leave us with and/or go home with a different type of souvenir? Was there really any action taken?

World mental health day

Saturday is recognized as awareness of mental health. This subject is still keep in the shadows. Each year, we lose many people to this disease because of fear to seek help. Please seek help from a mental health professional.

Bull by the horns

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s state health officer, has held the bull by the horns since this COVID-19 rodeo began. His unchanging, honest advice: Wear a mask in public, social distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowds.

Electoral votes for governor

I’m new to Mississippi, so when i learned of the Jim Crow-era voting restrictions I was astounded. It’s the only state in the union that your vote for governor basically means nothing. Electoral college-type system and your representative can vote like they want. Why bother to go to the polls? You just give it to whoever has the legislative power. What a system... kind of uh... not fair.

Editor’s note: For statewide positions other than U.S. senator, Mississippi uses a system similar to the electoral college. A candidate must win both a majority of the popular vote and the 122 House districts. If no candidate does, the House chooses the winner.

