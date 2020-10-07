Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 8, 2020

Pass and DeBuys

Next time you are sitting at the light at the intersection of Pass Road and Debuys Road take a look at the southwest corner lot. It is overgrown and littered with trash. As a former teacher at Fernwood Junior High School, it makes me very sad. Out of a sense of pride in our community could the Biloxi School District please clean it up and make it look respectable?

Just the facts

Before the election I need to know details on the two medical marijuana options. If either are passed how/where will it be dispensed? Is it the same marijuana used for recreation or is it different without the high? Why is the issue being added to State Constitution? So much misinformation is out there, we need facts.

Crime stats

Trump continuously says all the worst states for crime are blue states run by Democrats. Well, let’s look at Mississippi, a state that is Red as can be. In the last five years, the homicide rate has increased by 41% and leads the nation in homicides per capita! These are not my figures. They come from the state director of public safety’s Report to the legislators. Oh, by the way, he’s a Republican!

Not bad advice

It is not bad advice for a nation’s leader to give positive messages to his people going through uncharted times. Just reread the speeches given by FDR and even Winston Churchill during other dark days. We should be encouraged that Trump recovered by new methods that are available to all of us and that a vaccine will be ready in record time.

Socialism?

I hear people say they do not want socialism when it comes to universal health care. The president and Congress receive taxpayer-funded health care. I believe that is socialism. If it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for me.

We need it

Vote for Mike Espy. Every Republican Senator who voted against impeaching Donald Trump is responsible for his behavior ever since. Our beautiful White House turned into a virus super-spreader. So congratulations Republicans, you’ve gotten rid of that government you ran against since 1980. But we’ve found out we need it.

