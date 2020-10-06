Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 7, 2020

CTC parade

Was really looking forward to CTC parade last night, however it proved to less enjoyable than any I’ve been to. Someone had a brilliant idea to have an “emcee” who stopped every car coming through to talk. Really slowed the parade not to mention causing possible overheating problems that older cars sometime have. Please don’t have him next year, everyone in our general area was complaining. We want to see cars not listen to someone who doesn’t know a Fairlane from a Galaxy!

Vote!

65 or over? Go to Circuit Clerk’s office. It has lots of distance; everyone wears masks. Clerks are so helpful! No need to stand in lines. You can have a clipboard to write on and a comfy seat. Can’t go in? Call and if you’re registered they’ll send the ballot to you. Great experience at Harrison County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Manhole cover

I just came down Irish Hill, going west in front of the Biloxi cemetery on the newly paved road. One man hole cover is about 6 in. deep and right in the driving lane on the passenger side. It is the only one all the way to Keesler gate. How and why do we in Biloxi have to live with this type of shoddy paving job? Let’s get the paving company back out there and fix this manhole cover, and let them know that we are tired of this type of poor construction. The city should never, ever, sign off on this type of bad paving.

Unaccountable

It’s stunning the amount of anti-Trump news that keeps rolling out of the media outlets. It was predictable, but also revealing. One could get the impression that Trump hasn’t accomplished or said a single positive thing and no one in the country supports him. That’s precisely the goal of activist propaganda masquerading as journalism.

Bad advice

Once again, Trump is giving very bad advice. This time he is saying not to be afraid of the virus. This comes from a man who does not have to worry about getting and paying for the very best health care, nor does he have to worry about losing his job (unless he gets voted out of office) or about contaminating people around him (he’s already done that and does not seem to care).

