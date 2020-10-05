Sound Off Sound Off for Oct. 6, 2020

Cruisers

Long after your week of fun, you will leave our community behind. Respect us and our families. Social distance and wear a mask. None of us want COVID-19. We love our families and our community. Be socially responsible.

Pink colors

I am a volunteer. Cruisin’ The Coast is an antique car rally, not a Trump assembly. If you want to stand for something, do it in pink colors.

Paving needed

Gulfport streets are in deplorable condition with potholes and bumps on a majority of the streets. The downtown streets were in pretty good shape but the city decided to pave all the streets downtown leading to the aquarium. Most of these streets did not need paving but obviously the priorities for the administration are with the aquarium and not for the citizens.

Alas

Mr. Reeves goes to Washington and comes home to Mississippi and throws wearing masks to the wind. Trumpism at work!

Thank you, governor

This umbrella is keeping us dry in the rain. So, if we staying dry, we don’t need it any more; let’s throw the umbrella away. Thank you, Gov. Reeves.

Masks in casinos

In Sunday’s opinions there was a letter stating that a security guard at a local casino told them that the Gaming Commission mask requirements stated masks could be removed when eating and smoking. That is not what was published in this paper when the mandate was issued. It stated that masks could be removed when eating and drinking. I would finally like to go to a casino but will not if customers can remove masks to smoke.

Flat flag

The Mississippi flag design being put before the voters is lovely lying flat on a table, but does not work well when flying on a pole. Many flags are either solid or with stripes of a horizontal design so that the flag flies more majestically. The selection committee may not have considered this. I am all for a new flag, but cannot vote “yes” on this one.

