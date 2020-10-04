Sound Off for Oct. 4, 2020

Better plan

To Joe Biden: Should you become president and negotiate with foreign leaders, you will not win your point by calling them a liar, clown, or dummy. You have to have something positive to say, like a plan of your own. C’mon man.

Bad editing

It is disappointing that our last two issues of Sound Off have shown a total bias toward Donald Trump. Biden was by far the most impressive in their recent debate. Trump, as usual, was an embarrassing bully.

Bad choice?

Biden should have never agreed to debate with Trump because as you see Trump only screams and hollers. That is how he thinks he will win over Biden, who is cool and controlled.

Mask up

Could we all please mask up now and stop ignoring the obvious? The virus is not a hoax. The masks are supposed to help. So does hand washing and hand sanitizing. So does wiping down surfaces and so does this newspaper’s efforts to keep us informed.

Better format

The format of the debate was set up for Joe Biden. They should have been given five minutes with the others’ microphone off, then a two-minute uninterrupted rebuttal. But they knew Biden wouldn’t be able to remember the subject after five minutes. The microphones weren’t turned off in case they could use it against Trump. However Biden couldn’t help himself and not only interrupted but also resorted to name calling.

The governor

I did not vote for our governor, however, have been very impressed with the way he has handled the coronavirus, until now. Could not understand why he lifted the statewide mask requirement when all of the numbers were going up. Then I learned he spent Monday with the president in Washington. Very disappointing.

Quick question

Is anyone collecting clothes for Hurricane Sally victims?

Taking chances

The Steelers and Titans have canceled their game until later. Yet we are allowing high school and college athletes to play. Now Gov. Reeves has increased attendance. They are taking chances with their health for profit. It’s clear, contain the virus and everything can be opened.

Hate the game?

I agree with the Sound Off saying don’t believe the fake news regarding what President Trump paid in taxes. Again an “anonymous” source. But I would also add so what if that is what he paid. He would have paid what is required by law. I say don’t hate the player, hate the game.

