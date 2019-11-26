Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 28, 2019

Game strategy

I am sure that football coaches everywhere read Sound Off daily for their game strategies.

Nothing sacred

Why have all the retailers cheapened Black Friday? It was so special once a year. All you hear from every retailer is they have Black Friday deals all month long. That is sad that it has come to this. Nothing is sacred any more.

Election preview

Sounds like Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith will once again be facing off in 2020. Let's make this election about their records, instead of the playing the race or gender cards.

Hypocritical actions

Democrats in Congress have spent years investigating President Trump, who will be the rival candidate of the Democratic nominee for president. Yet they now want to impeach Trump for investigating his rival for corruption. What hypocrisy.

Not fair

We have a beautiful, stately, gentle first lady who never gets any press. But I can remember how the press went on and on about Michelle Obama’s great arms and saw her on the cover of every magazine.

Please explain

In my profession, I sometimes received subpoenas to testify in court cases. It never occurred to me not to show up, anymore than it would have occurred to me to not answer a jury summons. So how is it optional at the White House?

On a mission

Michael Bloomberg has detected an opening for himself and has a mission to beat Trump and help put our country back together. He obviously sees that the front runners will not be able to do that.

Make it legal

In many ways the U.S. is running on the backs of immigrants and we would be in straights without them. The GOP needs to open their eyes to the truth and figure a way to get all that help legally. We do have many that will not do the types of jobs.

Don’t understand

Don Jr., Ivanka and Jared have profited from Trump being president. So why all the outrage over Biden’s son getting a job? I don’t understand why Trump hit that hornet’s nest.

Skip the episode

I think “Survivor” should have tossed the touchy-feely episode. I don't watch for a lesson in morals.

Too much

It is disturbing to see the admission prices for the Gulfport Aquarium as well as admission prices to the Jones Park holiday lights. What is so disturbing is that many children who come from poor families won’t get to enjoy either one of these. Why can’t these two attractions be made affordable so that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy them?