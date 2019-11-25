Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 27, 2019

Education matters

Do our state legislators not understand that an educated population leads to long-term benefits for Mississippi? We will always be on the bottom until they understand this.

Safety hazard

There’s a safety hazard at the intersection of Popp’s Ferry Road and D'Iberville Boulevard. On the north side are several bushes near the roadway, in front of the Texaco station, which blocks a driver's view of traffic flowing south on D'Iberville Boulevard.

Media circus

Anyone who takes stock in polls only needs to look at the results of the 2016 presidential election. Hillary lost. Trump won. And I will never forget the media circus that night and the disappointment by the majority of so-called mainstream media and "journalists" of the outcome. Until the liberal left accepts this fact and moves on, we will continue to have discourse in this country.

Thuds and duds

Well after two weeks of bombshells, day in and day out, the bombs turned into thuds and duds, especially with Adam Schiff attempting to make hearsay facts. Actually the process has guaranteed a Trump re-election.

No love

Republicans believe the Democrats are a corrupt party. America is a divided nation of political parties. Whatever negatively is said about one party, reverse name to the other party and that is their truth. At one time the country could move forward with an agenda both parties could agree on. Not today, because it might be considered a win for the opposite party.

Confusing message

The VA sends me to their patient advocate to help with forms for outside surgery they are arranging. The advocate stops eating her bag of chips and says: “Somebody told you wrong. We don’t send people out, we got our own doctors. See this great big hospital?” And laughs at me. Yep, that’s the VA.

Human trafficking?

I saw on the news that New York City is busing its homeless people to the Mississippi Coast. We need to guard against. This homeless relocation is causing unsafe conditions in our communities. The border patrol could take on this task because it is human trafficking.

One question

I was under the impression that Republicans were concerned about Hunter Biden’s salary from an energy company in Ukraine. “Not Accepting” says their concern is “... Joe Biden using federal money to bail his son out.” Exactly what federal money was he using?

Go figure

How interesting. In our sex-crazed, pornography-obsessed, amoral society, the annual Victoria Secret show has lost popularity to the point that it has been canceled. Go figure.