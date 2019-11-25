Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 26, 2019

Thank you

Several hundred attended the emotional dedication of the monument to Gold Star Families of the Gulf Coast. Thanks to Biloxi and Keesler Federal Credit Union members for making it a dream come true for those who have lost a loved one serving our country. Marine Medal of Honor winner "Woody" Williams’ speech was wonderful. The 96-year-old marine is the last surviving recipient of the Medal of Honor from WWII Battle of Iwo Jima. Thanks to all the volunteers.

Work needed

Come on Gulfport, fix the water leak on U.S. 90 and 30th Avenue. Soon it will ruin our new road.

Great idea

The Blessey Mississippi Sound Coalition is a great idea and I am excited someone has finally woken up. All BP money should be used to fight this catastrophe, not pet projects.

Discipline matters

It wasn't very pretty, but the Saints won in spite of their 125 yards of self-inflicted penalties. Discipline paves the road to the Super Bowl. Are you listening Coach Payton?

First lady

If you want convincing evidence of media bias, just look at the way our first lady has been treated for the past three years.

Fishy situation

Democrats keep harping on wanting Trump to release his tax returns. The rest of us still are waiting to see Obama’s real birth certificate, waiting to see his real college records, which we believe were “sealed,” and even his children’s birth certificates can’t be located. Something is very, very fishy there.

Praying for you

I have researched and compared all the polls we have seen to date. Roughly half our population can accept factual information, whether they like it or not. Another 41 percent claim anything they don’t like is a “hoax” or “fake.” And, about 9 percent cop out with “l’m so confused.” I pray everyday for the 41 percent.

Reasoning wanted

Why is it that Trump's followers believe everything he says, and discount statements from distinguished military veterans, career diplomats, and former employees? Do they not research the facts, or do they just rely on FOX news? My opinion: Trump's followers are drinking more than "Kool Aid" and it is affecting their ability to reason and determine the actual facts.

Stop complaining

The Republicans are complaining about the impeachment. They are in the meetings, even if in the minority, and the rules that are being followed were set by them during the Clinton impeachment. They also know full well that a whistleblower’s identity is fully protected. Seems they have adapted the Trump system, which is to lie while trying to override the law.