Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 25, 2019

To clarify

Julian Brunt's column in Marquee (a must-read every Friday) made me eager to try the new bagel deli in Ocean Springs. But bagel newbies should also learn the lingo. Smear is what happens to your lipstick when you kiss. The spread that goes on a bagel is a schmear.

Sham hearings?

We Americans pride ourselves on fairness. What we saw last week in the impeachment inquiry was nothing short of a one-sided show. The Democrats were in total control, without due processes for the president. Americans of all political leanings are outraged with this sham. Do nothing Democrats are employed by us. Get to work on needed legislation.

Shame on GOP

The G.O.P. is now a thoroughly corrupt party. Trump is a symptom, not the disease, and our democracy will remain under dire threat even if and when he’s gone. The big question is whether America as we know it can long endure when one of its two major parties has effectively rejected the principles on which our nation was built.

An understanding

Son: “Mom, I need lunch money.” Mom: “I need the trash taken out.” Everything is understood. Quid pro quo.

News story

I am appalled at your reporting on the Sandoval bus driver case. Did you really need to give the horrid details?

Hiding something?

No presidents’ taxes are ever published. Presidents release them to Congress to reassure the American people that he is not cheating or crooked. Since he won’t release them, it is rightly assumed he is hiding something from the American people.

One question

Who are the Democrats going to present as candidates? Look at their economic plans. Politics is complicated and confusing, but one thing you can’t ignore: How do you pay for it? Sounds great, but beware what you wish for, might be wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Try to help

This is to “permanent residence.” I bet you have a roof over your head and hot food. I would also bet that you know nothing about the homeless individual in front of Edgewater Mall. You know nothing of his circumstances or what he’s been through. Judge not lest ye be judged. It could be you living on a bench. How about stopping to see how you can help the man?

Being quiet?

Sometimes it's not what you say, but what you don't say.

What to do?

Let’s say our kids got into a fight. Another kid witnessed it and told a friend. Now the teacher is asking how did the fight start. Our kids blame each other. The witness refuses to say because his dad works for one of their fathers, but the friend of the witness gives heresay testimony. What should the teacher do?