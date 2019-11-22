Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 24, 2019

Help needed

I have watched the impeachment proceedings pretty closely and I am concerned about the guy who keeps blurting out nonsense about stuff not related to the hearings. Will someone explain to him where he is and what it’s all about?

Time question

If so-called atomic clocks are so smart, why is it that no two of mine read the same time?

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Shape issues

A pipe is a pipe. The shape of the outfall pipes on the beach is irrelevant. Making wave-shaped culverts to carry polluted water into the Sound does nothing to improve the quality of that water. It only wastes $6 million.

Not accepting

So Joe Biden using federal money to bail his son out is OK but President Trump asking them to look into it is impeachable? What am I missing? Except that Trump won the election and the Democrats can’t accept it.

Feeling sick?

OK, you got us. First we we were the ignorant people clinging to our Bibles and guns. Next we were the deplorables and despictables according to the fake news mob. Now a Sound Off writer claims we are guilty of treason for supporting Trump. If you truly believe this, you are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Avoid all political news until you are feeling more rational.

Proud people

This is to "did you call." American veterans are proud people, we display our pride on all our vehicles. Get off your phone and look around. There's a sticker or tag you will notice, guaranteed.

Safe country?

If guns made us safer, the U.S. would be the safest country on earth. But, it’s not. Is it?

Left wing ‘loonies’

It is easy to become numb to all the ravings of the left-wing loonies because they thrive on emotion instead of hard facts. It is tiring, though, to hear those oft-repeated claims by the left that Social Security is an "entitlement." Anyone who has had a payroll job can show you, in black and white, that their earnings were reduced for social security on every paycheck. It works as a mandatory investment for your retirement at age 62 or later. But ... just look at our Coast obituaries alone to see how many workers have passed away collecting little or no payout. How much did they "lose" out of their paychecks?

Take action

Red-light deaths are at a 10-year high. We’re all in a hurry these days, but the fact is a red light still means stop, not go through the light and put others’ lives in danger. I know law enforcement officers are busy. But when you are sitting at a light and two or three cars run a red light and you do nothing, that, too, endangers lives. Until there is a consequence for breaking a law, people will continue to run through lights.