Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 23, 2019

Great job

A heartfelt thanks to Dr. McNair and the entire nursing and patient staff at Memorial Digestive Center in Ocean Springs for the outstanding professionalism and superb care during my recent colonoscopy. Not something I look forward to, but the very compassionate patient care I received calmed my old, troubled nerves, which was greatly appreciated. May God bless you all.

One question

If all you have is hearsay, why testify at all?

Biased media

Both “honest reporting” and “tyrant’s words” ignore the possibility that what they consider to be a honest and legitimate press, isn’t. When it comes to President Trump, there is a daily barrage of the same carefully crafted bylines, which turns something innocuous into a negative. All of this while ignoring the remarkable progress he has created. Press credentials do not certify or guarantee honesty or fair and equal treatment.

Save the trees

I pray Biloxi doesn't cut down our beautiful Live Oaks to build a casino or convention center. A casino is looking at the old Tivoli site and there are several gorgeous oaks there. We moved here 20 years ago and those oaks are a big reason why we fell in love with the Coast. We lost so many of our oaks in Katrina and several ones have been cut down for development since then. Let's keep the beautiful old charm of our amazing Coast. We need to encourage the powers that be to build on cleared lots or use the Margaritaville casino building that needs to be filled.

Weak signal

I'm interested in knowing if others are having a problem with WLOX-TV reception. I cut the cable several years ago and put an outside antenna on the peak of my roof. I have no problem receiving FOX, MPB and Channel 7 in Ocean Springs. These stations are clear. On the contrary, WLOX is routinely breaking up and going in and out with notices of weak or no signal on its ABC, CBS and Bounce channels. This occurs regardless of any visible weather disturbances. Has anyone else experienced this problem? It was especially bad Wednesday night during “Stumptown.”

Background checks

The story of the assault of the young girl is disgusting. Then his statement he has no memory of it or of being a bus driver. Our children are in the care of these people. There should be complete background check/vetting of drivers before hiring and an annual real follow-up background check. If a school hired an incompetent football coach, heads would roll. Priorities?

Deep thought

It's obvious that President Trump is unhinged. It dawned on me why his rabid supporters don't seem to realize it: They are unhinged, too. Then came the final dawning: Trump the chameleon is merely mirroring them.